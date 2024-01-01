2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Dominican pesos

Convert PEN to DOP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = $16.02 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
PEN to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DOP
1 PEN to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.218516.2185
Low15.941715.6978
Average16.060215.9590
Change0.29%1.17%
1 PEN to DOP stats

The performance of PEN to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.2185 and a 30 day low of 15.9417. This means the 30 day average was 16.0602. The change for PEN to DOP was 0.29.

The performance of PEN to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.2185 and a 90 day low of 15.6978. This means the 90 day average was 15.9590. The change for PEN to DOP was 1.17.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.5631.4891.6190.93421.301
1 GBP1.20211.295108.8561.791.9461.12325.603
1 USD0.9280.772184.0681.3821.5030.86719.773
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Dominican Peso
1 PEN16.01660 DOP
5 PEN80.08300 DOP
10 PEN160.16600 DOP
20 PEN320.33200 DOP
50 PEN800.83000 DOP
100 PEN1,601.66000 DOP
250 PEN4,004.15000 DOP
500 PEN8,008.30000 DOP
1000 PEN16,016.60000 DOP
2000 PEN32,033.20000 DOP
5000 PEN80,083.00000 DOP
10000 PEN160,166.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DOP0.06244 PEN
5 DOP0.31218 PEN
10 DOP0.62435 PEN
20 DOP1.24870 PEN
50 DOP3.12176 PEN
100 DOP6.24351 PEN
250 DOP15.60878 PEN
500 DOP31.21755 PEN
1000 DOP62.43510 PEN
2000 DOP124.87020 PEN
5000 DOP312.17550 PEN
10000 DOP624.35100 PEN