250 Dominican pesos to Brazilian reais

Convert DOP to BRL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = R$0.09458 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DOP to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 DOP to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09470.0969
Low0.09020.0902
Average0.09220.0929
Change2.77%-0.76%
View full history

1 DOP to BRL stats

The performance of DOP to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0947 and a 30 day low of 0.0902. This means the 30 day average was 0.0922. The change for DOP to BRL was 2.77.

The performance of DOP to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0969 and a 90 day low of 0.0902. This means the 90 day average was 0.0929. The change for DOP to BRL was -0.76.

Track market ratesView DOP to BRL chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8231.4931.6180.93721.564
1 GBP1.20211.299109.211.7951.9451.12625.929
1 USD0.9260.77184.0761.3821.4980.86719.962
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Brazilian Real
1 DOP0.09458 BRL
5 DOP0.47291 BRL
10 DOP0.94582 BRL
20 DOP1.89163 BRL
50 DOP4.72909 BRL
100 DOP9.45817 BRL
250 DOP23.64543 BRL
500 DOP47.29085 BRL
1000 DOP94.58170 BRL
2000 DOP189.16340 BRL
5000 DOP472.90850 BRL
10000 DOP945.81700 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Dominican Peso
1 BRL10.57290 DOP
5 BRL52.86450 DOP
10 BRL105.72900 DOP
20 BRL211.45800 DOP
50 BRL528.64500 DOP
100 BRL1,057.29000 DOP
250 BRL2,643.22500 DOP
500 BRL5,286.45000 DOP
1000 BRL10,572.90000 DOP
2000 BRL21,145.80000 DOP
5000 BRL52,864.50000 DOP
10000 BRL105,729.00000 DOP