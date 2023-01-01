Cape Verdean escudos to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert CVE to TZS at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
24561.20 tzs

1.00000 CVE = 24.56120 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0858590.35791.493911.676470.964718.7224
1 GBP1.1438411.2421103.361.708881.917711.1034621.4165
1 USD0.920950.805088183.2141.37581.543920.8884517.2422
1 INR0.01106710.009674910.012017210.01653330.01855370.01067670.207203

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CVE24.56120 TZS
5 CVE122.80600 TZS
10 CVE245.61200 TZS
20 CVE491.22400 TZS
50 CVE1228.06000 TZS
100 CVE2456.12000 TZS
250 CVE6140.30000 TZS
500 CVE12280.60000 TZS
1000 CVE24561.20000 TZS
2000 CVE49122.40000 TZS
5000 CVE122806.00000 TZS
10000 CVE245612.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TZS0.04071 CVE
5 TZS0.20357 CVE
10 TZS0.40715 CVE
20 TZS0.81429 CVE
50 TZS2.03573 CVE
100 TZS4.07146 CVE
250 TZS10.17865 CVE
500 TZS20.35730 CVE
1000 TZS40.71460 CVE
2000 TZS81.42920 CVE
5000 TZS203.57300 CVE
10000 TZS407.14600 CVE