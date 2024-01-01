Cape Verdean escudos to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert CVE to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
24,979.80 tzs

1.000 CVE = 24.98 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1941.4731.6630.96618.247
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5911.7251.9471.13121.362
1 USD0.9230.788183.2051.3591.5340.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CVE24.97980 TZS
5 CVE124.89900 TZS
10 CVE249.79800 TZS
20 CVE499.59600 TZS
50 CVE1,248.99000 TZS
100 CVE2,497.98000 TZS
250 CVE6,244.95000 TZS
500 CVE12,489.90000 TZS
1000 CVE24,979.80000 TZS
2000 CVE49,959.60000 TZS
5000 CVE124,899.00000 TZS
10000 CVE249,798.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TZS0.04003 CVE
5 TZS0.20016 CVE
10 TZS0.40032 CVE
20 TZS0.80065 CVE
50 TZS2.00162 CVE
100 TZS4.00323 CVE
250 TZS10.00808 CVE
500 TZS20.01615 CVE
1000 TZS40.03230 CVE
2000 TZS80.06460 CVE
5000 TZS200.16150 CVE
10000 TZS400.32300 CVE