20 Tanzanian shillings to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert TZS to CVE at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.81 cve

1.00000 TZS = 0.04047 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TZS0.04047 CVE
5 TZS0.20235 CVE
10 TZS0.40469 CVE
20 TZS0.80938 CVE
50 TZS2.02346 CVE
100 TZS4.04692 CVE
250 TZS10.11730 CVE
500 TZS20.23460 CVE
1000 TZS40.46920 CVE
2000 TZS80.93840 CVE
5000 TZS202.34600 CVE
10000 TZS404.69200 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CVE24.71020 TZS
5 CVE123.55100 TZS
10 CVE247.10200 TZS
20 CVE494.20400 TZS
50 CVE1235.51000 TZS
100 CVE2471.02000 TZS
250 CVE6177.55000 TZS
500 CVE12355.10000 TZS
1000 CVE24710.20000 TZS
2000 CVE49420.40000 TZS
5000 CVE123551.00000 TZS
10000 CVE247102.00000 TZS