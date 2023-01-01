Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH)

The hryvnia or hryvnya (plural: hryvni or гривні ) is the currency of Ukraine. It’s written as гривня in Ukrainian, and is abbreviated as грн. The hryvnia uses the currency code UAH and the symbol ₴. The most popular hryvnia exchange is with the euro. The hryvnia is named after a measure of weight used in medieval times. It is a fiat currency.

Currency name

Ukrainian Hryvnia

UAH exchange rates

 USD EUR INR GBP SGD CAD ZAR AUD
From UAH0.02758 0.02533 2.29481 0.02215 0.03711 0.03789 0.50541 0.04250
To UAH36.26430 39.47730 0.43577 45.13820 26.94630 26.38940 1.97860 23.53010

