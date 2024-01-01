Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH)
The hryvnia or hryvnya (plural: hryvni or гривні ) is the currency of Ukraine. It’s written as гривня in Ukrainian, and is abbreviated as грн. The hryvnia uses the currency code UAH and the symbol ₴. The most popular hryvnia exchange is with the euro. The hryvnia is named after a measure of weight used in medieval times. It is a fiat currency.
Currency name
Ukrainian Hryvnia
Currency symbol
₴
UAH exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|INR
|GBP
|SGD
|CAD
|ZAR
|AUD
|From UAH
|0.02445
|0.02241
|2.04892
|0.01909
|0.03244
|0.03392
|0.44707
|0.03755
|To UAH
|40.90000
|44.62390
|0.48806
|52.37250
|30.82950
|29.48280
|2.23677
|26.63200
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.