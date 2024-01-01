Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH)

The hryvnia or hryvnya (plural: hryvni or гривні ) is the currency of Ukraine. It’s written as гривня in Ukrainian, and is abbreviated as грн. The hryvnia uses the currency code UAH and the symbol ₴. The most popular hryvnia exchange is with the euro. The hryvnia is named after a measure of weight used in medieval times. It is a fiat currency.