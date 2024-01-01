Ukrainian hryvnias to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert UAH to KYD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = $0.02000 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
UAH to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KYD
1 UAH to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02000.0202
Low0.01990.0199
Average0.02000.0200
Change0.37%-0.24%
1 UAH to KYD stats

The performance of UAH to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0200 and a 30 day low of 0.0199. This means the 30 day average was 0.0200. The change for UAH to KYD was 0.37.

The performance of UAH to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0202 and a 90 day low of 0.0199. This means the 90 day average was 0.0200. The change for UAH to KYD was -0.24.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 UAH0.02000 KYD
5 UAH0.10000 KYD
10 UAH0.20000 KYD
20 UAH0.40000 KYD
50 UAH1.00000 KYD
100 UAH2.00000 KYD
250 UAH5.00000 KYD
500 UAH10.00000 KYD
1000 UAH20.00000 KYD
2000 UAH40.00000 KYD
5000 UAH100.00000 KYD
10000 UAH200.00000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KYD50.00000 UAH
5 KYD250.00000 UAH
10 KYD500.00000 UAH
20 KYD1,000.00000 UAH
50 KYD2,500.00000 UAH
100 KYD5,000.00000 UAH
250 KYD12,500.00000 UAH
500 KYD25,000.00000 UAH
1000 KYD50,000.00000 UAH
2000 KYD100,000.00000 UAH
5000 KYD250,000.00000 UAH
10000 KYD500,000.00000 UAH