Ukrainian hryvnias to Belize dollars today

Convert UAH to BZD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = BZ$0.04878 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BZD
1 UAH to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04880.0492
Low0.04860.0485
Average0.04880.0488
Change0.37%-0.24%
View full history

1 UAH to BZD stats

The performance of UAH to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0488 and a 30 day low of 0.0486. This means the 30 day average was 0.0488. The change for UAH to BZD was 0.37.

The performance of UAH to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0492 and a 90 day low of 0.0485. This means the 90 day average was 0.0488. The change for UAH to BZD was -0.24.

Track market ratesView UAH to BZD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92584.0660.771.3191.38217.6961.504
1 EUR1.081190.8710.8331.4261.49419.1291.626
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.1311.7131.79422.9731.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Belize Dollar
1 UAH0.04878 BZD
5 UAH0.24390 BZD
10 UAH0.48781 BZD
20 UAH0.97561 BZD
50 UAH2.43903 BZD
100 UAH4.87805 BZD
250 UAH12.19512 BZD
500 UAH24.39025 BZD
1000 UAH48.78050 BZD
2000 UAH97.56100 BZD
5000 UAH243.90250 BZD
10000 UAH487.80500 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BZD20.50000 UAH
5 BZD102.50000 UAH
10 BZD205.00000 UAH
20 BZD410.00000 UAH
50 BZD1,025.00000 UAH
100 BZD2,050.00000 UAH
250 BZD5,125.00000 UAH
500 BZD10,250.00000 UAH
1000 BZD20,500.00000 UAH
2000 BZD41,000.00000 UAH
5000 BZD102,500.00000 UAH
10000 BZD205,000.00000 UAH