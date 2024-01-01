Ukrainian hryvnias to Turkish liras today

Convert UAH to TRY at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = TL0.8352 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10
UAH to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 UAH to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.83630.8363
Low0.82910.8056
Average0.83480.8282
Change0.73%3.67%
1 UAH to TRY stats

The performance of UAH to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8363 and a 30 day low of 0.8291. This means the 30 day average was 0.8348. The change for UAH to TRY was 0.73.

The performance of UAH to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8363 and a 90 day low of 0.8056. This means the 90 day average was 0.8282. The change for UAH to TRY was 3.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0790.7721.321.38717.6921.51
1 EUR1.08190.8350.8341.4261.49819.1141.631
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2951.199108.90811.711.79622.9171.956

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Turkish Lira
1 UAH0.83517 TRY
5 UAH4.17586 TRY
10 UAH8.35171 TRY
20 UAH16.70342 TRY
50 UAH41.75855 TRY
100 UAH83.51710 TRY
250 UAH208.79275 TRY
500 UAH417.58550 TRY
1000 UAH835.17100 TRY
2000 UAH1,670.34200 TRY
5000 UAH4,175.85500 TRY
10000 UAH8,351.71000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TRY1.19736 UAH
5 TRY5.98680 UAH
10 TRY11.97360 UAH
20 TRY23.94720 UAH
50 TRY59.86800 UAH
100 TRY119.73600 UAH
250 TRY299.34000 UAH
500 TRY598.68000 UAH
1000 TRY1,197.36000 UAH
2000 TRY2,394.72000 UAH
5000 TRY5,986.80000 UAH
10000 TRY11,973.60000 UAH