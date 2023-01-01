1 thousand Colombian pesos to Ethiopian birrs

Convert COP to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
14.11 etb

1.00000 COP = 0.01411 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 COP0.01411 ETB
5 COP0.07053 ETB
10 COP0.14107 ETB
20 COP0.28213 ETB
50 COP0.70533 ETB
100 COP1.41066 ETB
250 COP3.52665 ETB
500 COP7.05330 ETB
1000 COP14.10660 ETB
2000 COP28.21320 ETB
5000 COP70.53300 ETB
10000 COP141.06600 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Colombian Peso
1 ETB70.88870 COP
5 ETB354.44350 COP
10 ETB708.88700 COP
20 ETB1417.77400 COP
50 ETB3544.43500 COP
100 ETB7088.87000 COP
250 ETB17722.17500 COP
500 ETB35444.35000 COP
1000 ETB70888.70000 COP
2000 ETB141777.40000 COP
5000 ETB354443.50000 COP
10000 ETB708887.00000 COP