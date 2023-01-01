5 Chinese yuan rmb to Tajikistani somonis

Convert CNY to TJS at the real exchange rate

5 cny
7.62 tjs

1.00000 CNY = 1.52454 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CNY1.52454 TJS
5 CNY7.62270 TJS
10 CNY15.24540 TJS
20 CNY30.49080 TJS
50 CNY76.22700 TJS
100 CNY152.45400 TJS
250 CNY381.13500 TJS
500 CNY762.27000 TJS
1000 CNY1524.54000 TJS
2000 CNY3049.08000 TJS
5000 CNY7622.70000 TJS
10000 CNY15245.40000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TJS0.65594 CNY
5 TJS3.27968 CNY
10 TJS6.55936 CNY
20 TJS13.11872 CNY
50 TJS32.79680 CNY
100 TJS65.59360 CNY
250 TJS163.98400 CNY
500 TJS327.96800 CNY
1000 TJS655.93600 CNY
2000 TJS1311.87200 CNY
5000 TJS3279.68000 CNY
10000 TJS6559.36000 CNY