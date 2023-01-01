1 thousand Chilean pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert CLP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
375.32 lkr

1.00000 CLP = 0.37532 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CLP0.37532 LKR
5 CLP1.87662 LKR
10 CLP3.75323 LKR
20 CLP7.50646 LKR
50 CLP18.76615 LKR
100 CLP37.53230 LKR
250 CLP93.83075 LKR
500 CLP187.66150 LKR
1000 CLP375.32300 LKR
2000 CLP750.64600 LKR
5000 CLP1876.61500 LKR
10000 CLP3753.23000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 LKR2.66437 CLP
5 LKR13.32185 CLP
10 LKR26.64370 CLP
20 LKR53.28740 CLP
50 LKR133.21850 CLP
100 LKR266.43700 CLP
250 LKR666.09250 CLP
500 LKR1332.18500 CLP
1000 LKR2664.37000 CLP
2000 LKR5328.74000 CLP
5000 LKR13321.85000 CLP
10000 LKR26643.70000 CLP