2000 Botswanan pulas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BWP to SHP at the real exchange rate

2,000 bwp
117.19 shp

1.00000 BWP = 0.05860 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Saint Helena Pound
1 BWP0.05860 SHP
5 BWP0.29298 SHP
10 BWP0.58596 SHP
20 BWP1.17192 SHP
50 BWP2.92980 SHP
100 BWP5.85961 SHP
250 BWP14.64902 SHP
500 BWP29.29805 SHP
1000 BWP58.59610 SHP
2000 BWP117.19220 SHP
5000 BWP292.98050 SHP
10000 BWP585.96100 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 SHP17.06600 BWP
5 SHP85.33000 BWP
10 SHP170.66000 BWP
20 SHP341.32000 BWP
50 SHP853.30000 BWP
100 SHP1706.60000 BWP
250 SHP4266.50000 BWP
500 SHP8533.00000 BWP
1000 SHP17066.00000 BWP
2000 SHP34132.00000 BWP
5000 SHP85330.00000 BWP
10000 SHP170660.00000 BWP