500 Botswanan pulas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BWP to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 bwp
263.35 cny

1.00000 BWP = 0.52671 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BWP0.52671 CNY
5 BWP2.63354 CNY
10 BWP5.26708 CNY
20 BWP10.53416 CNY
50 BWP26.33540 CNY
100 BWP52.67080 CNY
250 BWP131.67700 CNY
500 BWP263.35400 CNY
1000 BWP526.70800 CNY
2000 BWP1053.41600 CNY
5000 BWP2633.54000 CNY
10000 BWP5267.08000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Botswanan Pula
1 CNY1.89858 BWP
5 CNY9.49290 BWP
10 CNY18.98580 BWP
20 CNY37.97160 BWP
50 CNY94.92900 BWP
100 CNY189.85800 BWP
250 CNY474.64500 BWP
500 CNY949.29000 BWP
1000 CNY1898.58000 BWP
2000 CNY3797.16000 BWP
5000 CNY9492.90000 BWP
10000 CNY18985.80000 BWP