50 Bhutanese ngultrums to Belize dollars

Convert BTN to BZD at the real exchange rate

50 btn
1.20 bzd

1.00000 BTN = 0.02405 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Belize Dollar
1 BTN0.02405 BZD
5 BTN0.12024 BZD
10 BTN0.24047 BZD
20 BTN0.48095 BZD
50 BTN1.20237 BZD
100 BTN2.40473 BZD
250 BTN6.01182 BZD
500 BTN12.02365 BZD
1000 BTN24.04730 BZD
2000 BTN48.09460 BZD
5000 BTN120.23650 BZD
10000 BTN240.47300 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BZD41.58480 BTN
5 BZD207.92400 BTN
10 BZD415.84800 BTN
20 BZD831.69600 BTN
50 BZD2079.24000 BTN
100 BZD4158.48000 BTN
250 BZD10396.20000 BTN
500 BZD20792.40000 BTN
1000 BZD41584.80000 BTN
2000 BZD83169.60000 BTN
5000 BZD207924.00000 BTN
10000 BZD415848.00000 BTN