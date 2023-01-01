Bolivian bolivianos to Australian dollars today

Convert BOB to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
221.62 aud

1.00000 BOB = 0.22162 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.3716876.55844.0960.919350.804246150.72555.6859
1 CAD0.7290761639.071615.410.670260.586356109.8940.5992
1 CLP0.001140840.0015647710.9629750.00104880.0009175130.1719530.0635285
1 NGN0.00118470.001624931.0384510.001089130.000952790.1785640.0659711

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Australian Dollar
1 BOB0.22162 AUD
5 BOB1.10810 AUD
10 BOB2.21619 AUD
20 BOB4.43238 AUD
50 BOB11.08095 AUD
100 BOB22.16190 AUD
250 BOB55.40475 AUD
500 BOB110.80950 AUD
1000 BOB221.61900 AUD
2000 BOB443.23800 AUD
5000 BOB1108.09500 AUD
10000 BOB2216.19000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 AUD4.51226 BOB
5 AUD22.56130 BOB
10 AUD45.12260 BOB
20 AUD90.24520 BOB
50 AUD225.61300 BOB
100 AUD451.22600 BOB
250 AUD1128.06500 BOB
500 AUD2256.13000 BOB
1000 AUD4512.26000 BOB
2000 AUD9024.52000 BOB
5000 AUD22561.30000 BOB
10000 AUD45122.60000 BOB