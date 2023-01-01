100 Bermudan dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert BMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 bmd
5,549.11 php

1.00000 BMD = 55.49110 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BMD55.49110 PHP
5 BMD277.45550 PHP
10 BMD554.91100 PHP
20 BMD1109.82200 PHP
50 BMD2774.55500 PHP
100 BMD5549.11000 PHP
250 BMD13872.77500 PHP
500 BMD27745.55000 PHP
1000 BMD55491.10000 PHP
2000 BMD110982.20000 PHP
5000 BMD277455.50000 PHP
10000 BMD554911.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bermudan Dollar
1 PHP0.01802 BMD
5 PHP0.09010 BMD
10 PHP0.18021 BMD
20 PHP0.36042 BMD
50 PHP0.90104 BMD
100 PHP1.80209 BMD
250 PHP4.50523 BMD
500 PHP9.01045 BMD
1000 PHP18.02090 BMD
2000 PHP36.04180 BMD
5000 PHP90.10450 BMD
10000 PHP180.20900 BMD