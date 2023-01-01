Bahraini dinars to Russian rubles today

Convert BHD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
236,473 rub

1.00000 BHD = 236.47300 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 BHD236.47300 RUB
5 BHD1182.36500 RUB
10 BHD2364.73000 RUB
20 BHD4729.46000 RUB
50 BHD11823.65000 RUB
100 BHD23647.30000 RUB
250 BHD59118.25000 RUB
500 BHD118236.50000 RUB
1000 BHD236473.00000 RUB
2000 BHD472946.00000 RUB
5000 BHD1182365.00000 RUB
10000 BHD2364730.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bahraini Dinar
1 RUB0.00423 BHD
5 RUB0.02114 BHD
10 RUB0.04229 BHD
20 RUB0.08458 BHD
50 RUB0.21144 BHD
100 RUB0.42288 BHD
250 RUB1.05721 BHD
500 RUB2.11441 BHD
1000 RUB4.22882 BHD
2000 RUB8.45764 BHD
5000 RUB21.14410 BHD
10000 RUB42.28820 BHD