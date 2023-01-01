5000 Bahraini dinars to Lesotho lotis

Convert BHD to LSL at the real exchange rate

5,000 bhd
249,386.50 lsl

1.00000 BHD = 49.87730 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Lesotho Loti
1 BHD49.87730 LSL
5 BHD249.38650 LSL
10 BHD498.77300 LSL
20 BHD997.54600 LSL
50 BHD2493.86500 LSL
100 BHD4987.73000 LSL
250 BHD12469.32500 LSL
500 BHD24938.65000 LSL
1000 BHD49877.30000 LSL
2000 BHD99754.60000 LSL
5000 BHD249386.50000 LSL
10000 BHD498773.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bahraini Dinar
1 LSL0.02005 BHD
5 LSL0.10025 BHD
10 LSL0.20049 BHD
20 LSL0.40098 BHD
50 LSL1.00246 BHD
100 LSL2.00492 BHD
250 LSL5.01230 BHD
500 LSL10.02460 BHD
1000 LSL20.04920 BHD
2000 LSL40.09840 BHD
5000 LSL100.24600 BHD
10000 LSL200.49200 BHD