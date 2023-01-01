Bahraini dinars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BHD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
31,333 ghs

1.00000 BHD = 31.33300 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24950.922051.6719618.3189844.0871.37261.3492
1 INR0.012012110.01107560.02008370.22004810.13920.01648780.0162067
1 EUR1.0845590.288211.8133319.8678915.4551.488651.46327
1 NZD0.598149.79150.551473110.9565504.8480.8209520.806957

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BHD31.33300 GHS
5 BHD156.66500 GHS
10 BHD313.33000 GHS
20 BHD626.66000 GHS
50 BHD1566.65000 GHS
100 BHD3133.30000 GHS
250 BHD7833.25000 GHS
500 BHD15666.50000 GHS
1000 BHD31333.00000 GHS
2000 BHD62666.00000 GHS
5000 BHD156665.00000 GHS
10000 BHD313330.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bahraini Dinar
1 GHS0.03192 BHD
5 GHS0.15958 BHD
10 GHS0.31915 BHD
20 GHS0.63831 BHD
50 GHS1.59577 BHD
100 GHS3.19153 BHD
250 GHS7.97883 BHD
500 GHS15.95765 BHD
1000 GHS31.91530 BHD
2000 GHS63.83060 BHD
5000 GHS159.57650 BHD
10000 GHS319.15300 BHD