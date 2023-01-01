Bahraini dinars to Bermudan dollars today

Convert BHD to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
2,655.34 bmd

1.00000 BHD = 2.65534 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.084390.27181.488531.673560.964818.7333
1 GBP1.1424711.2388103.1341.700621.912021.1022521.4026
1 USD0.922350.807233183.25351.37281.543450.8898517.2769
1 INR0.01107770.009696080.012011510.01648940.01853910.01068840.207522

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 BHD2.65534 BMD
5 BHD13.27670 BMD
10 BHD26.55340 BMD
20 BHD53.10680 BMD
50 BHD132.76700 BMD
100 BHD265.53400 BMD
250 BHD663.83500 BMD
500 BHD1327.67000 BMD
1000 BHD2655.34000 BMD
2000 BHD5310.68000 BMD
5000 BHD13276.70000 BMD
10000 BHD26553.40000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BMD0.37660 BHD
5 BMD1.88300 BHD
10 BMD3.76600 BHD
20 BMD7.53200 BHD
50 BMD18.83000 BHD
100 BMD37.66000 BHD
250 BMD94.15000 BHD
500 BMD188.30000 BHD
1000 BMD376.60000 BHD
2000 BMD753.20000 BHD
5000 BMD1883.00000 BHD
10000 BMD3766.00000 BHD