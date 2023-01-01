2000 Bahraini dinars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert BHD to AZN at the real exchange rate

2000 bhd
9030.54 azn

1.00000 BHD = 4.51527 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BHD4.51527 AZN
5 BHD22.57635 AZN
10 BHD45.15270 AZN
20 BHD90.30540 AZN
50 BHD225.76350 AZN
100 BHD451.52700 AZN
250 BHD1128.81750 AZN
500 BHD2257.63500 AZN
1000 BHD4515.27000 AZN
2000 BHD9030.54000 AZN
5000 BHD22576.35000 AZN
10000 BHD45152.70000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bahraini Dinar
1 AZN0.22147 BHD
5 AZN1.10736 BHD
10 AZN2.21471 BHD
20 AZN4.42942 BHD
50 AZN11.07355 BHD
100 AZN22.14710 BHD
250 AZN55.36775 BHD
500 AZN110.73550 BHD
1000 AZN221.47100 BHD
2000 AZN442.94200 BHD
5000 AZN1107.35500 BHD
10000 AZN2214.71000 BHD