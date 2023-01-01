Barbadian dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BBD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 bbd
893.12 bgn

1.00000 BBD = 0.89312 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.084690.26121.487851.672990.964518.7357
1 GBP1.1424711.23915103.1231.699871.911381.1019121.4054
1 USD0.9220.807005183.22071.37181.54250.889317.2743
1 INR0.0110790.009697160.012016210.01648390.0185350.0106860.207572

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BBD0.89312 BGN
5 BBD4.46561 BGN
10 BBD8.93121 BGN
20 BBD17.86242 BGN
50 BBD44.65605 BGN
100 BBD89.31210 BGN
250 BBD223.28025 BGN
500 BBD446.56050 BGN
1000 BBD893.12100 BGN
2000 BBD1786.24200 BGN
5000 BBD4465.60500 BGN
10000 BBD8931.21000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Barbadian Dollar
1 BGN1.11967 BBD
5 BGN5.59835 BBD
10 BGN11.19670 BBD
20 BGN22.39340 BBD
50 BGN55.98350 BBD
100 BGN111.96700 BBD
250 BGN279.91750 BBD
500 BGN559.83500 BBD
1000 BGN1119.67000 BBD
2000 BGN2239.34000 BBD
5000 BGN5598.35000 BBD
10000 BGN11196.70000 BBD