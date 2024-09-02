Barbadian dollar to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.884 today, reflecting a -0.150% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.018% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.885 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.874 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.387% increase in value.