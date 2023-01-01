Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Samoan talas today

1000 bam
1519.37 wst

1.00000 BAM = 1.51937 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.542020.8068751.6705618.2681.371483.23151.3492
1 AUD0.648510.5232581.0833611.84680.88935353.97560.874956
1 GBP1.239351.911112.0704122.64041.69964103.1531.67213
1 NZD0.59860.9230530.482995110.93520.8209249.82240.807631

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Samoan Tala
1 BAM1.51937 WST
5 BAM7.59685 WST
10 BAM15.19370 WST
20 BAM30.38740 WST
50 BAM75.96850 WST
100 BAM151.93700 WST
250 BAM379.84250 WST
500 BAM759.68500 WST
1000 BAM1519.37000 WST
2000 BAM3038.74000 WST
5000 BAM7596.85000 WST
10000 BAM15193.70000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 WST0.65817 BAM
5 WST3.29083 BAM
10 WST6.58167 BAM
20 WST13.16334 BAM
50 WST32.90835 BAM
100 WST65.81670 BAM
250 WST164.54175 BAM
500 WST329.08350 BAM
1000 WST658.16700 BAM
2000 WST1316.33400 BAM
5000 WST3290.83500 BAM
10000 WST6581.67000 BAM