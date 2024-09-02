Argentine peso to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.197% increase in value.