Argentine peso to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Serbian dinars is currently 0.111 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.740% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.111 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.110 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.394% increase in value.