Argentine peso to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a 0.313% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.926% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.