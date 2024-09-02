Argentine peso to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.016 today, reflecting a -0.812% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.160% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.016 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.016 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.409% increase in value.