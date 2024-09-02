Argentine peso to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to South Korean wons is currently 1.408 today, reflecting a 0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.413% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1.411 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.397 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.473% decrease in value.