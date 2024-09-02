Argentine peso to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Comorian francs is currently 0.468 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.667% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.468 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.464 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.