Argentine peso to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.623% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.250% decrease in value.