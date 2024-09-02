Argentine peso to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Honduran lempiras is currently 0.026 today, reflecting a 0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.337% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0.026 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.026 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.568% increase in value.