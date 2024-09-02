Argentine peso to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Guinean francs is currently 9.069 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.474% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 9.112 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 9.011 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.702% decrease in value.