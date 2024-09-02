Argentine peso to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Costa Rican colóns is currently 0.545 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -1.658% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 0.556 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.545 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.143% decrease in value.