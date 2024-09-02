Argentine peso to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Colombian pesos is currently 4.392 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 3.160% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4.393 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 4.239 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.683% increase in value.