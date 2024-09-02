Argentine peso to Bahamian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Argentine peso to Bahamian dollars history summary. This is the Argentine peso (ARS) to Bahamian dollars (BSD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of ARS and BSD historical data from 02-09-2019 to 02-09-2024.
1 ARS = 0.00105 BSD
Argentine peso to Bahamian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Bahamian dollars is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.560% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Bahamian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.250% decrease in value.
