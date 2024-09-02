Argentine peso to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Armenian drams is currently 0.408 today, reflecting a -0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.548% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 0.411 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.408 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.377% decrease in value.