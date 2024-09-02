Argentine peso to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Albanian leks is currently 0.095 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.023% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 0.095 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.094 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.412% increase in value.