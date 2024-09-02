Angolan kwanza to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Rwandan francs is currently 1.446 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -0.512% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.455 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1.433 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.820% decrease in value.