Rwandan franc to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Angolan kwanzas is currently 0.659 today, reflecting a 0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.259% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 0.667 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.657 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.923% decrease in value.