Angolan kwanza to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Russian rubles is currently 0.098 today, reflecting a 0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -2.048% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.100 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.098 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.829% decrease in value.