앙골라 콴자 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 러시아 루블로 is currently 0.096 today, reflecting a -4.793% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a -6.419% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.106 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.096 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -2.868% decrease in value.