Angolan kwanza to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Colombian pesos is currently 4.533 today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a 2.756% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4.533 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 4.357 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.823% increase in value.