앙골라 콴자 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 4.808 today, reflecting a 0.743% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 4.015% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.816 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.612 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 1.375% increase in value.