5 Netherlands Antillean guilders to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert ANG to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 ang
1,658 xof

ƒ1.000 ANG = CFA331.6 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
ANG to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

XOF
1 ANG to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High335.8730343.1370
Low327.4120327.4120
Average332.1321336.8274
Change-1.27%-1.54%
1 ANG to XOF stats

The performance of ANG to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 335.8730 and a 30 day low of 327.4120. This means the 30 day average was 332.1321. The change for ANG to XOF was -1.27.

The performance of ANG to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 343.1370 and a 90 day low of 327.4120. This means the 90 day average was 336.8274. The change for ANG to XOF was -1.54.

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ANG331.59300 XOF
5 ANG1,657.96500 XOF
10 ANG3,315.93000 XOF
20 ANG6,631.86000 XOF
50 ANG16,579.65000 XOF
100 ANG33,159.30000 XOF
250 ANG82,898.25000 XOF
500 ANG165,796.50000 XOF
1000 ANG331,593.00000 XOF
2000 ANG663,186.00000 XOF
5000 ANG1,657,965.00000 XOF
10000 ANG3,315,930.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 XOF0.00302 ANG
5 XOF0.01508 ANG
10 XOF0.03016 ANG
20 XOF0.06032 ANG
50 XOF0.15079 ANG
100 XOF0.30158 ANG
250 XOF0.75394 ANG
500 XOF1.50788 ANG
1000 XOF3.01575 ANG
2000 XOF6.03150 ANG
5000 XOF15.07875 ANG
10000 XOF30.15750 ANG