ƒ1.000 ANG = S$0.7295 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:58
Updated a few seconds ago
SGD
1 ANG to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74110.7592
Low0.72670.7267
Average0.73400.7469
Change-1.58%-3.04%
1 ANG to SGD stats

The performance of ANG to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7411 and a 30 day low of 0.7267. This means the 30 day average was 0.7340. The change for ANG to SGD was -1.58.

The performance of ANG to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7592 and a 90 day low of 0.7267. This means the 90 day average was 0.7469. The change for ANG to SGD was -3.04.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.8391.34983.874
1 EUR1.10510.8421.7691.44319.7191.49192.714
1 GBP1.3131.18812.1021.71523.4291.772110.16
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1460.84352.409

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Singapore Dollar
1 ANG0.72947 SGD
5 ANG3.64735 SGD
10 ANG7.29469 SGD
20 ANG14.58938 SGD
50 ANG36.47345 SGD
100 ANG72.94690 SGD
250 ANG182.36725 SGD
500 ANG364.73450 SGD
1000 ANG729.46900 SGD
2000 ANG1,458.93800 SGD
5000 ANG3,647.34500 SGD
10000 ANG7,294.69000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 SGD1.37086 ANG
5 SGD6.85430 ANG
10 SGD13.70860 ANG
20 SGD27.41720 ANG
50 SGD68.54300 ANG
100 SGD137.08600 ANG
250 SGD342.71500 ANG
500 SGD685.43000 ANG
1000 SGD1,370.86000 ANG
2000 SGD2,741.72000 ANG
5000 SGD6,854.30000 ANG
10000 SGD13,708.60000 ANG