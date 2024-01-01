10 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Singapore dollars
Convert ANG to SGD at the real exchange rate
ANG to SGD conversion chart
1 ANG = 0.72947 SGD
0
|1 ANG to SGD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.7411
|0.7592
|Low
|0.7267
|0.7267
|Average
|0.7340
|0.7469
|Change
|-1.58%
|-3.04%
|View full history
1 ANG to SGD stats
The performance of ANG to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7411 and a 30 day low of 0.7267. This means the 30 day average was 0.7340. The change for ANG to SGD was -1.58.
The performance of ANG to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7592 and a 90 day low of 0.7267. This means the 90 day average was 0.7469. The change for ANG to SGD was -3.04.
Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Singapore Dollar
|1 ANG
|0.72947 SGD
|5 ANG
|3.64735 SGD
|10 ANG
|7.29469 SGD
|20 ANG
|14.58938 SGD
|50 ANG
|36.47345 SGD
|100 ANG
|72.94690 SGD
|250 ANG
|182.36725 SGD
|500 ANG
|364.73450 SGD
|1000 ANG
|729.46900 SGD
|2000 ANG
|1,458.93800 SGD
|5000 ANG
|3,647.34500 SGD
|10000 ANG
|7,294.69000 SGD
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
|1 SGD
|1.37086 ANG
|5 SGD
|6.85430 ANG
|10 SGD
|13.70860 ANG
|20 SGD
|27.41720 ANG
|50 SGD
|68.54300 ANG
|100 SGD
|137.08600 ANG
|250 SGD
|342.71500 ANG
|500 SGD
|685.43000 ANG
|1000 SGD
|1,370.86000 ANG
|2000 SGD
|2,741.72000 ANG
|5000 SGD
|6,854.30000 ANG
|10000 SGD
|13,708.60000 ANG