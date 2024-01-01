1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Israeli new sheqels

Convert ANG to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
2,039.75 ils

ƒ1.000 ANG = ₪2.040 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:10
ANG to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 ANG to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.13942.1394
Low2.02932.0094
Average2.07482.0718
Change-4.08%-1.14%
1 ANG to ILS stats

The performance of ANG to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1394 and a 30 day low of 2.0293. This means the 30 day average was 2.0748. The change for ANG to ILS was -4.08.

The performance of ANG to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1394 and a 90 day low of 2.0094. This means the 90 day average was 2.0718. The change for ANG to ILS was -1.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ANG2.03975 ILS
5 ANG10.19875 ILS
10 ANG20.39750 ILS
20 ANG40.79500 ILS
50 ANG101.98750 ILS
100 ANG203.97500 ILS
250 ANG509.93750 ILS
500 ANG1,019.87500 ILS
1000 ANG2,039.75000 ILS
2000 ANG4,079.50000 ILS
5000 ANG10,198.75000 ILS
10000 ANG20,397.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 ILS0.49026 ANG
5 ILS2.45128 ANG
10 ILS4.90256 ANG
20 ILS9.80512 ANG
50 ILS24.51280 ANG
100 ILS49.02560 ANG
250 ILS122.56400 ANG
500 ILS245.12800 ANG
1000 ILS490.25600 ANG
2000 ILS980.51200 ANG
5000 ILS2,451.28000 ANG
10000 ILS4,902.56000 ANG